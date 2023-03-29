Mexico: Despite “coup,” Castillo legal president of Peru

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s president says Pedro Castillo remains “the legal and legitimate president” of Peru and that he was jailed as part of a “coup.” President Andrés Manuel López Obrador also claimed Wednesday that Peru’s government was “racist” and had jailed Castillo because “he is from the mountains, he is indigenous.” The comments were the most forceful indication yet that López Obrador doesn’t recognize current Peruvian President Dina Boluarte. López Obrador’s administration has refused to say it would withdraw formal recognition of her government. But relations between the two countries have suffered because of the Mexican president’s stance.

