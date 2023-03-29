High Winds Thursday

Tonight: Winds calmer after 8pm with partly clear skies and overnight lows in the 30's

Tomorrow: After a sunny start, clouds will increase by the noon hour with temps soaring into the 50's and upper 60's, some areas across the eastern plains could inch near the 80° mark. High wind warnings in place until 8pm with gusts around 50-70 mph. Mountain snow will be ongoing through the day.

Extended: Winds stay elevated through Friday as the incoming cold front arrives. The high winds and dry fuels will keep high fire danger in the forecast through Friday evening. Temps cooler on Friday in the 40' and 50's with mountain snow west of I-25. A warming trend returns for the weekend.