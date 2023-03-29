Congress to consider new no-fly list for unruly passengers

Congress is taking another look at creating a new no-fly list for unruly passengers. It’s an idea that was floated last year but never got off the ground. On Wednesday, several members of the U.S. Senate and House introduced legislation to let the Transportation Security Administration ban people from flying if they’ve been convicted or fined for assaulting or interfering with airline crew members. Flight attendant unions say the measure is needed to prevent violent incidents on planes. But civil libertarians oppose a new no-fly list, saying there are already measures in place to address unruly passengers.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.