South Florida airport partially evacuated for security probe

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Officials briefly have ordered a partial evacuation of a South Florida airport as part of a “security-related investigation.” The Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport posted on Twitter shortly after 8 p.m. Tuesday that officials were investigating in the baggage claim area of Terminal 1, which is used primarily by Southwest Airlines. Then just before 9 p.m., a second post said that law enforcement had cleared the security incident. The original social media post says the terminal’s lower level had been evacuated, and the airport’s entrance roadway was blocked. Airport services and entranceways were expected to resume normal operations later Tuesday night. Officials didn’t immediately provide details about what prompted the investigation and evacuation.

