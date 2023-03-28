Nashville school shooting victims include pastor’s daughter
By BEN FINLEY and TRAVIS LOLLER
Associated Press
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The six people who were fatally shot at a Christian elementary school in Nashville included the daughter of the pastor whose church runs The Covenant School. She was identified as 9-year-old Hallie Scruggs. The massacre by a former student also claimed the life of its Head of School, Katherine Koonce. A total of three children and three adults died at the Presbyterian school in the Green Hills neighborhood. The two other children who died were Evelyn Dieckhaus and William Kinney. They were also 9 years old. The other adults were substitute teacher Cynthia Peak and custodian Mike Hill.