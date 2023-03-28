Mayor: Philadelphia water will not be tainted by spill
By RON TODT and MICHAEL PHILLIS
Associated Press
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia officials say the city’s water system will not be affected by contamination following a chemical spill into the Delaware River. Health officials just north of Philadelphia say a pipe burst late Friday evening at a chemical facility. They say it spilled between 8,100 and 12,000 gallons of a water-based latex-finishing solution into the river. Officials said it is nontoxic to humans. No known adverse health effects have been reported. Philadelphia officials say no trace of contamination was ever found in the city’s water system. They say they are now confident that the threat has passed.