Ethiopia’s PM announces outreach to rebel group in Oromia

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Ethiopia’s prime minister says his administration is attempting talks with an outlawed rebel group operating mainly in the restive Oromia region. Abiy Ahmed’s comments to lawmakers on outreach to the Oromo Liberation Army came amid efforts to replicate a peace process conducted for the conflict based in the northern Tigray region that saw an agreement signed in November to end the fighting. He says that “a committee entrusted with the task of leading the peace process has been set up.” A spokesman for the rebel group this month rejected reports of meetings as “false” and could not immediately be reached on Tuesday.

