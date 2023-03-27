Police set to clear people and reported hidden traps from park near ‘Cop City’ site in Atlanta

By Pamela Kirkland and Devon M. Sayers, CNN

Police in an Atlanta suburb are set to lead an effort Monday to clear people, vehicles and purported “hidden traps” from a public park near the site of a controversial proposed police and fire training center dubbed “Cop City.”

DeKalb County police will lead the operation Monday at Intrenchment Creek Park to remove unauthorized people and vehicles and then secure the entrances to the park with concrete barriers, a news release from the county said. The police will also inspect the park and nearby properties for “hidden traps or other devices designed to injure, maim, or cause the death of adults, children and pets.”

On Friday, the DeKalb County CEO closed the park via executive order due to what he called safety concerns after officials reported finding “life-threatening” hidden traps at the park.

“They confiscated booby traps, boards with nails that were hidden by leaves and underbrush. You could kill a small child or a pet with those,” Michael Thurmond told CNN.

The park is near the proposed site of a proposed $90 million, 85-acre training facility for police and firefighters. Activists have called the move to close the park an excuse to criminalize the climate activists working to preserve its green space. The park will be reopened to the public once it has been secured, the county said.

The planned facility near the park — dubbed “Cop City” by critics — has received fierce pushback since its conception by residents who claim there was little public input, conservationists who worry it will carve out a chunk of much-needed forest land and activists who say it will militarize police forces and contribute to further instances of police brutality.

The opposition to the project has resulted in fiery protests and scores of activists being charged with “domestic terrorism.”

Tensions between law enforcement and protesters have continued to rise since the January shooting death of a protester, who law enforcement says fired on officers first and seriously wounded a state trooper. The family of the protester, Manuel Paez Terán, has called on the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to release witness statements and evidence, it said in a statement to CNN.

Paez Terán’s hands were raised when law enforcement officers opened fire, an autopsy commissioned by the activist’s family found, attorneys said.

Thurmond, the county CEO, said he “understands the pushback against Cop City, but this is too far,” referring to the reported booby traps.

