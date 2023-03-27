Kenya police on alert before expected opposition protests

Nairobi, Kenya (AP) — Police in Kenya are on alert ahead of a second round of anti-government protests organized by the opposition that the government have declared illegal. Police chief Japheth Koome insists that Monday’s protests are illegal but the opposition leader Raila Odinga says Kenyans have a right to demonstrate. The opposition is protesting against the rising cost of living and calling for President William Ruto’s resignation saying he wasn’t validly elected in last year’s election. More than a dozen civil society groups have in a joint statement expressed concern over the police declaration that Monday’s protests are illegal and urged authorities to uphold people’s constitutional right to peaceful demonstrations.

