Pray for rain: Spanish farmers hold unique Mass amid drought

L’ESPUNYOLA, Spain (AP) — In drought-stricken Spain, around 250 villagers brought back the faded practice of a special Mass and procession to pray for rain. It’s been years since they reached out to Our Lady of the Torrents, a local virgin associated with rainfall in L’Espunyola. Some farmers in this mountain village north of Barcelona say they can’t remember a time of such widespread drought. One farmer fears that if there’s no rain in the next two weeks, the harvest might be ruined. Very low rainfall and high temperatures over the past three years have officially put Spain into long-term drought.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.