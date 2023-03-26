North Korea launches at least two unidentified ballistic missile into waters off eastern Korean peninsula

By Gawon Bae, Emi Jozuka and Junko Ogura, CNN

North Korea launched two suspected ballistic missiles into the waters off the east coast of the Korean peninsula on Monday morning, according to the Japan Coast Guard.

The first suspected ballistic missile is believed to have already fallen, Japan’s Coast Guard said on Monday morning at 7:54 a.m. local time (6:54 p.m. ET).

A second missile launched from North Korea landed in the water, the Japan Coast Guard said at 8:05 a.m. local time (7:05 p.m. ET).

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.