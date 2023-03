EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A fallen climber was rescued Saturday night in Williams Canyon, according to El Paso County search and rescue.

Search and rescue said they assisted the Manitou Springs Fire Department with the high angle rescue and carried the climber down to the trailhead.

The climber was about 150 feet above the trail on extremely loose and rocky terrain, according to officials.