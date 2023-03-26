California looks to spend some Medicaid money on housing

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom wants to use Medicaid money to pay for housing for some vulnerable people. Medicaid is the government health insurance program for people with disabilities or low incomes. Historically it has only been used to pay for medical expenses. That’s changing as state and federal officials acknowledge the link between housing and health care. The federal government last year gave Arizona and Oregon permission to use Medicaid money to pay for up to six months of housing. Now California wants to join them. California has the nation’s largest homeless population. It also has the largest Medicaid population, about 13 million people.

