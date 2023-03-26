12 injured in floor collapse at off-campus apartment party near Indiana University of Pennsylvania

By Rebekah Riess and Samantha Beech, CNN

Twelve people were injured Saturday night when a floor collapsed at an off-campus apartment party near Indiana University of Pennsylvania, according to state police.

First responders were called to the scene — about a mile from the school’s campus in Indiana, Pennsylvania, per the apartment complex’s website — just before midnight, Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Clifford A. Greenfield told CNN.

“The second floor of the apartment had collapsed while several people were inside,” Greenfield said. “It is unknown exactly how many people were inside the apartment at the time of the floor collapse. All occupants were able to exit the apartment.”

Of the 12 individuals treated on scene for “minor to serious” injuries, seven were taken to a hospital for further treatment, Greenfield said. At least one other injured individual is believed to have been taken to the hospital in a private vehicle, he said.

Indiana University of Pennsylvania spokesperson Michelle Fryling said, “I can tell you that as we learn information about those injured or displaced, we will provide support to our students and to their families, including offering housing to anyone who has been displaced.”

