Windy and Cool Weekend

Winds are letting up in Southeast Colorado, but another weather system will bring snow to the area Sunday afternoon through Monday Morning.

Temperatures will drop down into the mid teens across Colorado Springs and Pueblo, leaving patchy frost across the area. Although we expect a good deal of sunshine for Sunday, another weather system will roll off the Continental Divide and it will bring snow showers to the area late in the day.

Monday morning will be a bit snowy, especially over Monument and Woodland Park, by midday the sun returns, but daytime temperatures will only be in the upper 30s. Then by midweek we'll see a return to more seasonal weather with sunshine and mild temperatures on Wednesday.

If you're stepping out to enjoy this brisk early spring weather, remember that winter is still hanging on and will let you know it too.