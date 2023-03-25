Skip to Content
Man holds someone at gunpoint and poses as police officer in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A man posed as a police officer and held someone at gunpoint at a mobile home park off Fillmore street early Saturday morning, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

Police responded around 1:15 a.m. to the Northwoods Mobile Home Park for reports of a man yelling that he was holding someone at gunpoint and was a police officer.

When officers arrived, CSPD said they determined the man was not a police officer and he was armed with a Glock pellet gun.

The investigation is ongoing and possible criminal charges are pending, police said.

