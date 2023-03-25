Indiana missing teen Scottie Morris found safe, officials say

By Kia Fatahi and Zenebou Sylla, CNN

An Indiana teen who was missing for eight days and “believed to be in extreme danger” last week was found safe Friday evening, according to officials.

Scottie D. Morris, 14, was located by an Eaton, Indiana, police officer in Eaton, authorities said in a Facebook post Saturday.

He was transported to a hospital to be checked as a precaution, and has been placed in a safe environment with the assistance of Delaware County Child Protective Services, according to the post.

Morris was last seen in the small town of Eaton, which is 76 miles northeast of Indianapolis, March 16 around 8:30 p.m., according to police. Eaton police issued a Silver Alert for Morris on Friday but had already been searching for him since Thursday night.

The county and police department had used infrared drones and bloodhound teams in their search, along with dozens of volunteers. They also made several direct pleas to Morris on their Facebook page asking him to reach out if he saw the posts.

It is unclear what led to his disappearance or in what condition Morris was found . CNN has reached out to the Eaton Police Department and Delaware County Child Protective Services for further information.

Interviews will be conducted Saturday, according to the police department’s post. The family is also cooperating with “every aspect” of the investigation, the post added.

