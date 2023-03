COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The right lane of southbound I-25 at Bijou is back open as of 6:50 a.m. Saturday after it closed due to a single-car crash, according to Colorado Springs Police.

Police said the car crashed through the guard rail on the freeway, for no apparent reason.

(KRDO)

There was one woman in the car at the time and luckily she is not injured, according to CSPD.