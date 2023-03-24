Teachers press school safety in wake of Denver shooting

By COLLEEN SLEVIN, JESSE BEDAYN and THOMAS PEIPERT

Associated Press

DENVER (AP) — Colorado teachers flooded into the state Capitol to press for better protections for students and school staff after a 17-year-old student at Denver East High School shot two administrators, fled to the mountains, and then died from an apparent suicide.

Roughly 1,500 teachers and their supporters rallied outside the Capitol and then filed inside.

They called for improved security and mental health support and more gun control measures.

That adds to pressure on lawmakers a day after students and parents converged at the Capitol to make similar demands. School shootings are becoming increasingly frequent in the U.S.