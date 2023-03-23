Names, photos of Los Angeles undercover police posted online

The Los Angeles police chief and the department’s constitutional policing director are under investigation after the names and photographs of undercover officers were released to a technology watchdog group that posted them online. That’s according to the Los Angeles Times. LAPD Chief Michel Moore has offered “deep apologies” to the undercover officers, who were not given advance notice of the disclosure. The technology watchdog group Stop LAPD Spying Coalition posted more than 9,300 officers’ information and photographs Friday in a searchable online database following a public records request by a citizen journalist. It’s not clear how many of those are undercover. The coalition opposes police intelligence-gathering.

