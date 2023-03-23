Gwyneth Paltrow expected to testify in ski collision trial

PARK CITY, Utah (AP) — Gwyneth Paltrow is expected to testify Friday about a collision on a beginner run at a Utah ski resort between her and a retired optometrist who is suing her. Paltrow has claimed that Terry Sanderson was the culprit in the 2016 collision. Her lawyers questioned his daughter on the third day of trial Thursday about her father’s mentions of Paltrow’s wealth and celebrity. Sanderson is suing Paltrow for at least $300,000 in damages, claiming she recklessly crashed into him while the two were skiing at Deer Valley Resort in Park City. In a counterclaim, Paltrow is seeking $1 and attorney fees.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.