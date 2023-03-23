Skip to Content
News
By
Updated
today at 7:48 AM
Published 7:34 AM

Cool and Breezy Thursday

3-23 HIGHS

Unsettled weather and cooler conditions through the weekend.

TODAY: Partly cloudy, cool and breezy this afternoon with below average temperatures. Forecast high is 50 for the Springs and 61 in the Steele City. We may see a few rain and snow this evening.

TONIGHT: Scattered rain and snow showers are possible overnight. Morning lows Friday will dip into the 20s and 30s. 

EXTENDED: We'll another round of mountain snow Friday into Saturday... and we may see some light snow here in Colorado Springs with the potential for some bands of heavier snow across the far eastern plains. Chilly temps both Saturday and Sunday with morning lows in the teens and low-20s and afternoon highs in the 30s and 40s.  We'll be gradually warmer through the middle of next week.

Article Topic Follows: News
Author Profile Photo

Chris Larson

Chris is a morning meteorologist for KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about Chris here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content