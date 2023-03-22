World Bank puts cost of rebuilding Ukraine at $411 billion

WASHINGTON (AP) — A new World Bank report puts the cost of Ukraine’s recovery and rebuilding from Russia’s invasion at $411 billion over the next decade. That includes $5 billion simply to clean up all the war rubble and debris. The World Bank released the report Wednesday. It’s the joint product of assessments by Ukraine’s government, the European Commission, the World Bank and United Nations. The findings are meant to guide planning for financing and carrying out what is an ongoing recovery effort in Ukraine. In all, the World Bank calculated $135 billion in direct damage to buildings and infrastructure so far. That doesn’t count economic damage.

