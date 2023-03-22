Transgender youth: ‘Forced outing’ bills make schools unsafe

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Proposals in several states would allow or require schools to deadname transgender students or out them to their parents without consent. Transgender kids and their families say the proposals could eliminate K-12 public schools as one of the last remaining havens to explore their identities. The stated aim of the bills is to give parents greater control over their childrens’ education. Some parents and teachers argue they have a right to know. But others warn the proposals could jeopardize children’s health and safety. And some teachers say the reporting requirements force educators to betray the trust of their students or risk losing their job.

By HANNAH SCHOENBAUM and SEAN MURPHY Associated Press

