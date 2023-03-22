Skip to Content
News
By
Updated
today at 4:32 PM
Published 2:13 PM

Raccoon spends morning hiding in Grand Junction Colorado Parks and Wildlife office

CPW

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KRDO) -- A masked and fluffy intruder made its way into the Colorado Parks and Wildlife Office in Grand Junction.

According to CPW, staff discovered a raccoon hiding in an office after hearing some commotion in the room. Apparently, it tried out a few rooms before getting comfortable on top of a bookshelf.

CPW shared a video of an officer grabbing the raccoon from a distance with a tool before releasing it back into the wild.

If you need to report a run-in with a wild animal, contact Colorado Parks and Wildlife. Information on specific regional offices can be found here.

Article Topic Follows: News

KRDO-Newsroom

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content