AP sources: Manhattan DA postpones Trump grand jury session

NEW YORK (AP) — Manhattan prosecutors postponed a scheduled grand jury session on Wednesday in the investigation into Donald Trump over hush money payments during his 2016 presidential campaign. That’s according to four people familiar with the matter who insisted on anonymity to discuss an ongoing investigation. Three people said the grand jury was told to be on standby for Thursday. The reason for the postponement wasn’t clear, but one person said it wasn’t security-related. The postponement indicates a vote on whether or not to indict Trump might be at least temporarily pushed back. The grand jury may hear from yet another witness, according to a person familiar with proceedings.

By MICHAEL R. SISAK and ERIC TUCKER Associated Press

