5 suspects including 1 active-duty Fort Carson solider identified in child exploitation operation

FORT CARSON, Colo. (KRDO) -- A child exploitation investigation in the Fort Carson area resulted in five suspects being identified Wednesday, according to the The Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division’s Rocky Mountain Field Office.

The operation was conducted between Mar. 17 and 18. Special agents from the Criminal Investigation Division (CID) and Homeland Security found contact information and identification while the suspects were allegedly trying to meet with an underage juvenile for sexual services.

During the online conversations, the suspects agreed to meet the minor at a predetermined location. Four civilians and one active-duty military member assigned to the 10th Special Forces Command were identified, according to CID.

“These predators exist in the community, and we want to send the message that we will do whatever it takes to bring them to justice,” said Special Agent-in-Charge Ryan O’Connor, Rocky Mountain Field Office.

CID said the one military member involved was arrested by Army CID and is being referred to the Department of the Army for prosecution. The civilian suspects were referred for civilian prosecution.

“CID, along with unit commanders, are committed to working together to protect our community from predators," said O’Connor. “I would like to send my gratitude and appreciation to our partner agencies, who continue to work with us to protect our communities.”