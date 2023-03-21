One person arrested after executing full extradition warrant in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- One person was taken to the hospital after an incident involving the US Department of Homeland Security in Colorado Springs.

Homeland Security at the scene told KRDO that agents were serving a full extradition warrant at the STOR-N-LOCK Self Storage in the 300 block of Chapel Ln.

While serving the warrant, agents said there was a struggle with a fugitive.

The fugitive was taken to a hospital.

The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) confirmed the department was assisting in taking a wanted fugitive into custody.

CSPD tweeted that their tactical enforcement unit (TEU) was contacted and asked for assistance from Colorado State Parole to arrest a fugitive identified as 39-year-old Lawrence Johnson.

Johnson was wanted on several charges.

TEU officers attempted to take Johnson into custody and utilized their vehicles to prevent Johnson from escaping in his vehicle. According to CSPD, Johnson made an extended attempt to escape officers in his vehicle.

Police were able to prevent the escape and eventually force him to exit the vehicle.

Johnson then attempted to escape on foot at which time he was contacted by a CSPD police K9 and eventually taken into custody.

According to CSPD, he was immediately given medical treatment on the scene before being transported to a local hospital.

CSPD says that other than Johnson, no community members or officers were injured. No firearms were discharged by either police or Johnson during this event.

This is a developing story.

Editor's note: A previous version of this story included information from officials on the scene who told us a person was shot during the law enforcement operation. Colorado Springs Police later confirmed that no gunshots were fired by law enforcement or the fugitive.