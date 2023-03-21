Missouri Senate endorses transgender health restrictions

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri Senate has given initial approval to legislation that would temporarily prohibit gender-affirming treatments for minors and restrict their participation in sports. The Republican-led Senate advanced the bills Tuesday after an all-night session. Democrats allowed the votes after the GOP agreed not to prohibit gender transitions already in process, and to let the measures expire in 2027. Doctors could lose their licenses and schools would lose state funding if they don’t comply. Republicans are pushing nationwide to restrict transgender health care, drag shows, bathroom access and the discussion of LGBTQ topics in schools.

By SUMMER BALLENTINE and DAVID A. LIEB Associated Press

