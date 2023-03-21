Deputies: Alabama player drove 141 mph to evade traffic stop

BONIFAY, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say suspended Alabama freshman defensive back Tony Mitchell drove over 141 mph while trying to evade deputies before his arrest on drug charges in the Florida Panhandle last week. The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office says Mitchell and his passenger were arrested Wednesday and charged with possession of marijuana with the intent to sell or deliver. The other man with Mitchell also was charged with carrying a concealed gun without a permit. During the traffic stop, deputies reported smelling marijuana and noted that Mitchell appeared confused. During a search of the car, deputies say they recovered 8 ounces of marijuana, $7,040 in cash, a set of scales and a loaded 9mm handgun.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.