Colorado Springs Fire Department responds to a small house fire

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) responded to a small fire in a home located at the 5000 Block on Eros Way.

According to CSFD, firefighters arrived at the home to find a person with smoke inhalation.

Firefighters then assisted the patient out of the home and transported them to the hospital for further evaluation.

In a recent tweet released this evening, CSFD stated there were no displaced parties, no reported injuries, and the fire was put out.