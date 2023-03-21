Skip to Content
2023-03-21
Colorado Springs Fire Department responds to a small house fire

CSFD

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) responded to a small fire in a home located at the 5000 Block on Eros Way. 

According to CSFD, firefighters arrived at the home to find a person with smoke inhalation. 

Firefighters then assisted the patient out of the home and transported them to the hospital for further evaluation. 

In a recent tweet released this evening, CSFD stated there were no displaced parties, no reported injuries, and the fire was put out.

