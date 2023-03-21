At Ukraine’s front, police try to evacuate holdout families

AVDIIVKA, Ukraine (AP) — For months, authorities have been urging civilians in areas near the fighting in eastern Ukraine to evacuate to safer parts of the country. But while many have heeded the call, others — including families with children — have steadfastly refused. So it has fallen to local police to try to persuade residents to leave. A special unit is working in front-line villages and towns, pleading with the few remaining residents to evacuate. Known as the White Angels, they risk their own lives as they knock on doors, sometimes amid pounding artillery, to urge people to move to safety. Those who stay say they fear moving away from the only home they have ever known.

