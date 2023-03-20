Wisconsin Supreme Court candidates debate as voting begins

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin voters have a chance to cast ballots in person starting Tuesday in the state’s high stakes Supreme Court race, the same day the two candidates were meeting for their first and only debate two weeks before election day. Both candidates were urging their supporters to vote early during the period that runs through April 2. Midday on Tuesday, Democratic-backed Janet Protasiewicz faces Republican-backed Dan Kelly in their one and only debate. The winner will determine majority control of the court with abortion access, legislative redistricting, voting rights and other issues at stake.

