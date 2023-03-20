Speaker of Czech parliament’s lower house to visit Taiwan

PRAGUE (AP) — The speaker of the Czech Parliament’s lower house is set to visit Taiwan to boost mutual ties, a step that has angered China. Marketa Pekarova Adamova says she will be heading the largest such delegation from her country during the March 25–30 trip that focuses on business, trade, research, education, culture and other relations. She will be accompanied by some 150 people representing 100 Czech companies, as well as academia, lawmakers and others. The Czech Republic, like most countries, has no formal diplomatic ties with Taiwan, but maintains robust informal contacts. Taiwan’s high-tech companies are also significant investors in the Czech Republic.

