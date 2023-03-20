Cruise wants to test self-driving cars all over California

DETROIT (AP) — General Motors’ Cruise autonomous vehicle unit has asked California for permission to test the cars across the entire state. The GM subsidiary is already running an autonomous ride-hailing service in its hometown of San Francisco after testing for more than two years. It doesn’t have specific plans yet to expand testing in California. But applying with the Department of Motor Vehicles is a step toward entering larger cities such as Los Angeles. If granted, the test permit won’t allow Cruise to carry non-employee passengers except in San Francisco. Testing could be done up to 55 miles per hour statewide.

