2nd officer in inmate’s fatal beating gets same 20-year term

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — The second of three former correctional officers has been sentenced in the fatal beating of a state prisoner and received a 20-year prison term. A federal judge on Monday sentenced 54-year-old Todd Sheffler in the death of 65-year-old inmate Larry Earvin in May 2018. It’s the same sentence given co-conspirator Alex Banta last week. A third ex-officer pleaded guilty and testified for the government and is to be sentenced Wednesday. The three were convicted on two federal civil rights violations and other counts for an attempted cover up of the beating of Earvin at Western Illinois Correctional Center in Mount Sterling. The federal government had requested a life sentence.

