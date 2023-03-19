Serbian president criticizes ICC arrest warrant for Putin

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbia’s president says issuing an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin will have negative consequences and will only prolong the war in Ukraine. The International Criminal Court on Friday issued an arrest warrant for the Russian leader accusing him of war crimes. The ICC accused him of bearing personal responsibility for the abductions of children from Ukraine during Russia’s full-scale invasion of its neighbor. But Serbian populist President Aleksandar Vucic, who has in the past boasted about his personal relationship with the Russian leader, said Sunday that the decision would make it much harder to discuss peace with Russia.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.