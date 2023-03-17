Pakistani court suspends arrest warrant for ex-PM Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD (AP) — A top Pakistani court has suspended an arrest warrant for former Prime Minister Imran Khan, giving him a reprieve to travel to Islamabad and face charges in a graft case without being detained. Khan has been holed up at his home in the eastern city of Lahore since Tuesday, after failing to appear at an earlier hearing in the case. His supporters hurled stones and clashed with baton-wielding police for two days to protect him from arrest. Khan, now opposition leader, is accused of selling state gifts while in office and concealing assets. A high court in Islamabad suspended the arrest warrant on Friday. Khan is now expected in court on Saturday to answer the charges.

