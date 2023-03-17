Mother: Irvo Otieno was ‘brilliant and creative and bright’

The mother of a Black man who died in police custody at a Virginia mental hospital says her son was “brilliant, creative and bright.” Caroline Ouko said Thursday that Irvo Otieno had realized his passion: making hip-hop. He could write a song in less than five minutes. And he was streaming his music under the moniker “Young Vo.” He also was working toward starting his own record label. Otieno died March 6 at Central State Hospital south of Richmond. Seven sheriff’s deputies and three hospital employees were charged Thursday with second-degree murder.

