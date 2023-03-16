Skip to Content
By
Published 3:59 AM

US military releases footage of Russian fighter jet forcing down American drone over Black Sea

By Oren Liebermann, CNN

US European Command released footage of the Tuesday encounter between a US surveillance drone and the Russian fighter jets as it played out over the Black Sea.

The newly declassified video depicts critical moments in the mid-air encounter, which the Pentagon said lasted between 30 and 40 minutes.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

