UN nuclear watchdog: 2.5 tons of uranium missing in Libya

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Some 2.5 tons of natural uranium stored in a site in war-torn Libya have gone missing. That’s according to a statement Thursday from the United Nations nuclear watchdog. The International Atomic Energy Agency said its inspectors “found that 10 drums containing approximately 2.5 tons of natural uranium” had gone missing from an unnamed site in Libya. Natural uranium can’t immediately be used for energy production or bomb fuel. However, each ton of natural uranium — if obtained by a group with the technological means and resources — can be refined to 5.6 kilograms (12 pounds) of weapons-grade material over time. That raises nonproliferation risks.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.