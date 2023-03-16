UN envoy: Wide resistance to Myanmar military’s repression

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. special envoy to Myanmar says widespread popular resistance to the military’s brutal repression shows no sign of abating across much of the country. And Noeleen Heyzer says that with both sides intent on winning by force, “there is no prospect for a negotiated settlement.” In a grim assessment, she told the 193-member U.N. General Assembly on Thursday that the impact of the military’s February 2021 takeover of the country has been “devastating,” with violence continuing “at an alarming scale.” She pointed to the military’s intensified use of force since its extension of the state of emergency on Feb. 1, including bombings, burning of civilian infrastructure “and other grave human rights violations to maintain its grip on power.”

