Netanyahu in Germany amid tensions at home, Iran worries

BERLIN (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is meeting Germany’s leaders on an abbreviated visit that comes in the shadow of tensions over his government’s planned overhaul of Israel’s judicial system and worries about Iran’s nuclear program. Netanyahu was due to meet Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Germany’s largely ceremonial president, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, on his one-day trip to Berlin on Thursday. The prime minister’s office has said he halved the length of his visit because of the security situation in Israel. He delayed his departure from Israel as the country’s figurehead president prepared to unveil a compromise proposal for overhauling the legal system. Netanyahu rejected the proposal. German officials have voiced concern about the Israeli government’s plan.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.