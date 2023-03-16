California to transform prison with death row legacy

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom plans to transform San Quentin State Prison, a facility in the San Francisco Bay Area known for maintaining the highest number of prisoners on death row in the country. The goal is to turn it into a site where inmates can be rehabilitated and receive job training before returning to society. The state hasn’t executed inmates for years, and the Democratic governor issued a moratorium on the death penalty in 2019. But nearly 700 prisoners remain on death row today. The announcement marks a massive shift in how the state could shape the fate of prisoners in the criminal justice system.

By JANIE HAR and SOPHIE AUSTIN Associated Press/Report for America

