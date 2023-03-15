Weather Draft Chris

Skip to Content
Mainly cloudy, warm and breezy today... then much colder with snow Thursday morning.

TODAY: High clouds will stream across the area as a winter storm system moves into Colorado. Very warm today with highs in the upper-60s to the mid-70s. 

TONIGHT: Mainly cloudy with rain and snow showers overnight. High temperatures for Thursday will come just after midnight. 

EXTENDED: Snow Thursday morning and cold temperatures throughout the day. The heaviest snow will be over the higher terrain to our west.  Colorado Springs and Pueblo will see anywhere from a trace on the low end and 2" on the high end. Cold Friday and Saturday with highs in the 30s and low-40s.  Slightly warmer early next week. 

Chris Larson

Chris is a morning meteorologist for KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about Chris here.

