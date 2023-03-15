Weather Draft Chris

Mainly cloudy, warm and breezy today... then much colder with snow Thursday morning.

TODAY: High clouds will stream across the area as a winter storm system moves into Colorado. Very warm today with highs in the upper-60s to the mid-70s.

TONIGHT: Mainly cloudy with rain and snow showers overnight. High temperatures for Thursday will come just after midnight.

EXTENDED: Snow Thursday morning and cold temperatures throughout the day. The heaviest snow will be over the higher terrain to our west. Colorado Springs and Pueblo will see anywhere from a trace on the low end and 2" on the high end. Cold Friday and Saturday with highs in the 30s and low-40s. Slightly warmer early next week.