Stanford University employee charged with lying about rapes

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Prosecutors say a 25-year-old Stanford University employee has been arrested and charged with felony perjury for allegedly lying about being raped twice last year on campus. Santa Clara County prosecutors say that Jennifer Gries reported false sexual attacks in August and again in October to nurses who are legally mandated to inform law enforcement. Prosecutors say lab tests “were not consistent with her story” and that Gries later admitted to lying about the rapes during an interview with an investigator. Gries is charged with two felony counts of perjury and two misdemeanor counts of making a false crime report. It was not immediately known if Gries has an attorney who can speak on her behalf.

