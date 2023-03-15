Jewish Americans press Israeli leaders to compromise
By JOSEF FEDERMAN
Associated Press
JERUSALEM (AP) — A senior delegation of Jewish-American leaders is paying a flash visit to Israel to urge leaders to find a compromise over Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s contentious plan to overhaul the country’s judicial system. Wednesday’s arrival of some 30 leaders from the Jewish Federations of America marked a rare foray by the American Jewish community into domestic Israeli affairs and reflected concerns that the turmoil inside Israel could spill over to Jewish communities overseas. Eric Fingerhut, the president and chief executive of the group says said the 24-hour visit, says the delegation met with members of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s coalition and opposition leaders. He says he hopes the sides can come to a compromise.