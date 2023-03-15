Iran says 110 arrested over suspected schoolgirl poisonings

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iranian police say 110 suspects have been arrested in connection with the suspected poisoning of thousands of girls in schools across the country. Students say they have been sickened by noxious fumes in incidents dating back to November that have mainly occurred in girls’ schools. Authorities say they are investigating, but there has been no word on who might be behind the incidents or what — if any — chemicals have been used. Unlike neighboring Afghanistan, Iran has no history of religious extremists targeting women’s education. The police spokesman said Wednesday that security forces had confiscated thousands of stink bomb toys, indicating that some of the alleged attacks might have been copycat pranks.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.