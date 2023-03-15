Colorado Springs mother-sun duo arrested, found driving a stolen Kia and Hyundai

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A mother and her son were taken into custody after they were both caught inside a stolen car.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, detectives with the Metro Vice Narcotics and Intelligence Motor Vehicle Theft Unit (MVT) found two stolen vehicles Monday around 1 p.m. This was in the 300 block of Universal Heights.

CSPD said the vehicles, a Hyundai SUV and a KIA sedan, were both running with someone in the driver's seat. While approaching the vehicles, CSPD said one of the suspects saw officers and drove into one of the TAC Team's vehicles to try and escape.

Police said the suspect, identified as 42-year-old Katrina Pete, caused "significant damage" to the TAC Team vehicle and the KIA. She managed to drive a short distance before stopping, getting out, and trying to run away.

Pete was caught and taken into custody shortly after she tried to escape.

Her son,19-year-old Damien Pete, got out of the stolen Hyundai and tried running away too. He was also taken into custody by a TAC Team officer.

According to police, Pete and her son sustained minor injuries. They were both arrested for Motor Vehicle Theft and booked into the El Paso County Jail.