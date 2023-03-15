China, Japan trade accusations over maritime incursions

BEIJING (AP) — China’s dispute with Japan over tiny Japanese-controlled islands in the East China Sea is heating up, with both sides accusing the other of infringing on their maritime territory. China refuses to recognize Japan’s claim to the islands and routinely sends vessels and planes into waters and airspace surrounding the uninhabited islands known as the Senkakus in Japanese and Diaoyu in Chinese. A Chinese coast guard spokesperson said Chinese vessels had “expelled some Japanese vessels which had illegally entered the territorial waters.” Japan’s coast guard on Thursday said Chinese coast guard vessels were violating Japanese territorial waters around the islands and have been repeatedly requested to leave.

